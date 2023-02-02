Duty sops to boost local manufacture of EVs, phones, TVs
The budget extended customs duty exemption to imports of capital goods and machinery used to make lithium-ion cells for EV batteries
Mumbai: The Union budget pledged strong support for domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, mobile phones and televisions, with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cutting basic customs duty on several components and machinery used in their manufacturing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×