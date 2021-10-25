Duty, taxes to lift solar tariffs to about 2.6 per unit next fiscal

Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “High module prices, taxes and duties are likely to result in project cost inflation for solar developers. Compared with FY21, we expect the project cost to increase by 15-20% ( ₹60 lakh- ₹70 lakh per MW) on average to ₹4.2 crore- ₹4.3 crore per MW next fiscal from ₹3.6 crore- ₹3.7 crore per MW seen during the past few fiscals. This might make future solar bids expensive at ₹2.6-2.7 per unit compared with the lows of ₹2.0-2.2 per unit seen during fiscal 2021, for developers to maintain returns of 11-12%."