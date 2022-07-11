Dwarka Expressway to be the first elevated urban highway in India: Nitin Gadkari

The 29-km expressway connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana is being developed at a total cost of ₹9,000 crore and about 19-km of the expressway stretch falls in Haryana while the remaining 10-km is in Delhi.
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on 11 July said that the Dwarka Expressway will be operational in 2023 and will ease traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
Revealing more details about the project, Gadkari took to Twitter and wrote, "Dwarka Expressway, which is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in India, will reduce pressure on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and arterial roads that experience heavy traffic, primarily from the commuters of West Delhi."
The Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road, is a part of Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of Golden Quadrilateral.
According to the Minister, about 50-60 per cent traffic on National Highway-8 will be diverted onto the new expressway, thereby improving traffic movement towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road. Adding on, he said, one operational, t shall immensely help reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR as well.
"The expressway is a 16-lane access-controlled highway with provision of minimum 3-lane service road on both sides," Gadkari said.
The Minister also noted that the 29-km expressway connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana is being developed at a total cost of ₹9,000 crore and about 19-km of the expressway stretch falls in Haryana while the remaining 10-km is in Delhi.
Gadkari said, "Dwarka Expressway will have 4 multi-level interchanges (tunnel/underpasses, at-grade road, elevated flyover and flyover above flyover) at major junctions including construction of longest (3.6 km) and widest (8 lane) urban road tunnel in India."
The expressway begins from Shiv-Murti on NH-8 (Delhi-Gurugram Expressway) and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, through Dwarka Sector 21, Gurugram border and Basai. It will have a massive 12,000 trees transplanted.
The expressway is estimated to consume 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times of steel used in Eiffel Tower) and 20 lakh cubic metre of concrete (6 times of concrete used in Burj Khalifa).
Once the expressway is completed, Gadkari said it would provide direct access to upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) in sector 25 of Dwarka and will also provide an alternate connectivity to IGI Airport through shallow tunnel.
He said advanced traffic management system, toll management system, CCTV cameras, surveillance etc. would be part and parcel of this upcoming world-class corridor.
