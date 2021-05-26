Global biotechnology company Dyadic International, Inc. on Wednesday announced that it would be developing Covid-19 vaccine in India in collaboration with Syngene International.

The company in a statement said that they will develop a vaccine candidate that can protect against the emerging variants of concern and "which can be manufactured affordably, at very large scale, using Dyadic’s proprietary C1-cell protein production platform."

Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We will work with Syngene to further develop our proprietary and patented C-1 cell protein production platform for its use in developing and manufacturing safe and effective vaccines. If successful, such vaccines can be manufactured rapidly and affordably, in very large quantities... we continue to explore similar arrangements in other geographies to help bring high volume, low-cost, next generation vaccine and drug manufacturing to parts of the world that need these resources most urgently."

Mahesh Bhalgat, COO, Syngene International stated, “We look forward to our collaboration with Dyadic to initially explore the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, and to further evaluate the potential of developing a differentiated vaccine platform based on Dyadic’s proprietary C1- cell line."

Meanwhile, in a significant landmark, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

In the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said, 9,42,796 people received their first vaccine dose on Tuesday, and cumulatively, 1,28,74,546 have received vaccine doses across the country since the start of the phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group their first dose of Covid vaccine, it said.

The country has administered 20,04,94,991 vaccine doses so far, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

The total of 20,04,94,991 includes 97,94,835 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 67,28,443 HCWs who have taken their second dose, and 1,51,62,077 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose, 83,77,270 FLWs who have taken their second dose.

There are 1,28,74,546 people in the 18-44 years age group who have received their first dose.





