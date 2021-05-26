Dyadic announces development of Covid vaccine in India

Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We will work with Syngene to further develop our proprietary and patented C-1 cell protein production platform for its use in developing and manufacturing safe and effective vaccines. If successful, such vaccines can be manufactured rapidly and affordably, in very large quantities... we continue to explore similar arrangements in other geographies to help bring high volume, low-cost, next generation vaccine and drug manufacturing to parts of the world that need these resources most urgently."