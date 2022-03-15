‘Dynasty is dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it’, says PM Modi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP parliamentary party meeting today took the onus for denying tickets to children of BJP leaders and has vowed to fight against dynastic politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Parliamentary party meeting that there will be no place for dynastic politics in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the family led political parties will continue to be challenged. PM Modi further added that he takes onus for denying tickets to children of the party leaders in the recently concluded Assembly elections, according to sources.
The Prime Minister applauded the party leaders for the victory of the BJP in four out of five states which went to the polls recently. It was also reliably learnt that the major focus of the Prime Minister in his speech was on the ills of the dynastic politics, with sources saying that he ensured that tickets were denied to a number of claims made by the party leaders for their children in the states where the elections were held, as per news agency ANI report. The message needs to go to people that family and dynastic politics are not leading the country anywhere, sources quoted PM Modi having told the Parliamentary party meeting, which was held at the Ambedkar Bhavan.
"Several members of Parliament and party leaders were seeking tickets in the recently concluded elections for their children and many of them were denied. For those who are not given tickets for the children, the responsibility entirely lies with me," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister further said that increasing 'Parivarad (dynastic politics)' leads to casteism, sources added. The Prime Minister has hit out at the Gandhi family for promoting dynastic politics while lacking credentials.
PM Modi also gave an account of the evacuation of the stranded Indians from Ukraine in the meeting, sources added. Besides PM Modi and Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were present in this meeting.
The meeting took place at the Ambedkar Centre on Janpath road due to the ongoing repair work in the Parliament library building.