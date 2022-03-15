‘Dynasty is dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it’, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister applauded the party leaders for the victory of the BJP in four out of five states which went to the polls recently. It was also reliably learnt that the major focus of the Prime Minister in his speech was on the ills of the dynastic politics, with sources saying that he ensured that tickets were denied to a number of claims made by the party leaders for their children in the states where the elections were held, as per news agency ANI report. The message needs to go to people that family and dynastic politics are not leading the country anywhere, sources quoted PM Modi having told the Parliamentary party meeting, which was held at the Ambedkar Bhavan.