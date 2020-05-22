Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra government allowed online delivery platforms-- Swiggy and Zomato-- to deliver liquor in the state except Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) followed suit.

On Friday BMC allowed home delivery of sealed liquor bottles in non-containment zones of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It has also allowed E-commerce platforms to deliver liquor.

“Amendment in guidelines in respect of liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles be permitted to operate by selling liquor to the customers by effecting delivery in view of Extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of covid-19", BMC order said.

The order will be operational from the midnight of 22 May.

Earlier this month, BMC had allowed opening of liquor shops but soon after ordered their closure as it lead to overcrowding and people not maintaining social distancing.

However, no over-the-counter liquor sale is permitted in the city, said the order by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal. The order will come into effect from tomorrow (May 23).

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has a total of 581 retail liqour shops - 144 in Mumbai city and 437 in the suburbs.

The order comes even as covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai has reached over 25,000 and the death toll has reached 882.

