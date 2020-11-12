E-commerce firms push electronics sales in last leg of Diwali

E-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon as well as omni-channel retailers such as Reliance Digital are making a final push towards big-ticket electronic and smartphone sales in the last leg of Diwali , with heavy discounts and quick delivery methods.

Walmart-owned Flipkart has seen an increased consumer appetite for electronic products in the run up to Diwali, as part of its ‘Big Diwali Sale’ which commenced on 8 November. The e-tailer saw demand from customers almost double in electronics over the corresponding period last year.

Continued work-from-home has also resulted in e-tailers witnessing a continued demand for laptops and desktops, audio, connected devices, personal health care products, and other long-tail devices which have emerged as the top categories for online commerce firms.

Amazon India's month-long 'Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) sale, which is drawing to a close on 13 November, saw over 1.5 million customers buying a smartphone from the e-tailer for the first time. The category got 40% customer growth from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Even Reliance Digital has jumped on the bandwagon and is trying to lure customers with heavy discounts as well as newer constructs like 3-hour instant deliveries, for electronics, while leveraging their omni-channel presence through the store network.

“The consumer sentiment towards festivals has been very positive … we also witnessed an increased uptick for several of our constructs such as product exchange and payment options with the latter posting a growth of 2x-3x across a few categories. For large appliances, we witnessed a growth of nearly 1.5x over the same period last year with an increasing number of consumers opting for product exchange and affordable payment constructs," said a Flipkart spokesperson.

In partnership with Samsung, Flipkart has introduced a ‘Smart Upgrade’ plan, where users can buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone by paying 70% through EMIs, with the remaining 30% taken off the price of the next smartphone upgrade.

Even Amazon India along with banks such as HDFC is offering additional discounts on smartphones, running exchange offers up to ₹6,000, and providing no-cost EMI up to 12 months, to customers, in a bid to boost ‘affordability’.

“With customers from 99.3% of India’s pin codes placing orders on Amazon.in from sellers in over 6,387 pin codes, the Great Indian Festival truly brought festive spirit across the country. We added lakhs of direct and indirect jobs and enabled tens of thousands of local stores and service partners across 350 cities who witnessed their most successful business month of the year" said Manish Tiwary, vice president, Amazon India.

Amazon India in a recent note also said that customers are upgrading their work and study from a home setup with 10 laptops or desktops, 9 routers, and 4 printers bought every minute on its platform, during the sale.

Top categories selling on Amazon India during the festive sale continued to be smartphones, large appliances, fashion, consumer electronics, as well as home and kitchen products.

Apart from the top two e-tailers in the country, Reliance Digital has been offering heavy discounts on bank cards, for electronics and leveraging its omnichannel play by promising delivery of products in less than 3 hours from its nearby store infrastructure.

“This is a part of the overall omni-channel value proposition of empowering the consumers to choose from a wide variety of fulfillment options for his/her purchase with Reliance Digital. INSTA Delivery is a promise to deliver your favorite product in less than 3 hours. The omnichannel value proposition also allows consumers to order online and pick up the product from any one of the digital stores," Reliance Digital said in a statement.

