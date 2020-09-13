E-invoicing: Simplifying the GST invoicing process

Once the technology solution is finalised, business processes for day to day activities like supply, cancellation, return, discounts etc. need to be updated to match the reporting requirement from a GST perspective. With e-invoicing, an invoice for supply has to be reported in real-time as opposed to the present regime where the details are uploaded next month at the time of filing of returns. Further, no amendments are allowed, and cancellation post 24 hours are ideally to be done through credit notes only. This reduces the flexibility of the business to deal with issues like amendment or errors while generating invoices. Since several practices would have been ingrained in day to day working, it would be very important to monitor and ensure that the new processes are strictly followed.