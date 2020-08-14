E-pharmacies may increase domestic reach to 1.4X pre-covid as govt softens stand

The draft rules have been prepared after extensive multi-stakeholder consultation over the last five years and have been recommended by Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) for finalization of the draft rules along with multiple courts directing the government to notify the e-pharmacy rules. The e-pharmacy draft rules will provide sector specific e-commerce regulations with an aim to harmonize existing laws/guidelines like IT Act, the Drugs and cosmetics (D&C) Act and Rules, among others.