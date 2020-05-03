E-tailers ready to deliver non-essentials, meet pent-up demand outside metros

Bengaluru: E-commerce companies have geared up over the weekend to deliver non-essential items and address the pent-up demand in the coming weeks, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave a go-ahead on Friday. However, with major cities still marked as red zones, sales momentum may remain slow.

Since the release of fresh MHA guidelines that allowed delivery of non-essentials in orange and green zones across the country, e-commerce firms have been witnessing steady traffic growth on their platforms even as logistics and supply chain issues persist.

“Users are thronging the platform looking to place orders for a wide variety of products for which they have been waiting for a long time. Apparel and household products topped the list for searches and orders placed," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

Snapdeal, which continued to take orders for non-essential and essential items during the 40-day nationwide lockdown, said a majority of its seller-base was showing readiness to resume operations. It expects most of its sellers in the non-restricted zones to be live in the coming week.

“...Other sellers remain in readiness and are keen to commence operations - they will be assessing the local operating conditions in their areas and we will continue to guide and support them in this regard," Snapdeal said.

The company also expects 75%-80% of orders on its platform from non-metros, with large share of the demand for personal grooming products such as hair and beard trimmers, summer apparel, nightwear products, household products including mosquito nets, LED bulbs, kitchen containers, pressure cookers, as well as mobile phone charges, earphones and extension cords.

However, Snapdeal does expect slower deliveries in the beginning due to a large number of previously ordered products, which will streamline as operations start picking pace.

“Top four metro cities in India continue to contribute 30% of the sales and all are in red. So the negative effect of lost sales will continue. E-commerce will take up the point of delivery of non-essentials wirth local authorities in these top metros, but for two weeks until May 17, these four cities will pose a challenge for e-commerce to operate smoothly," said Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer products, Technopak, a management consultancy.

“...We are working with lakhs of sellers and MSMEs across India and helping them prepare their businesses and workforce to make products available for consumers in this time of need. Our seller support team is providing constant online counsel and support to sellers on our platform to help them resume operations over the next couple of days complying with the government directives," said a Flipkart spokesperson.

Paytm Mall states that it would be taking new orders for non-essentials from Monday, May 4, and deliver in all green and orange zones.

“Lakhs of customers over the last five weeks have earmarked their 'wishlist' on Paytm Mall, in hopes of buying them immediately after the end of lockdown. We have also received over two lakh emails and 3.5 lakh requests in the comments section for delivering laptops, mobile phones, headphones, trimmers, chargers, academic books and other study materials, consumer electronics as well as white goods since the lockdown," said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice president at Paytm Mall.

Paytm Mall is also gearing up for the sale of fans, air coolers, air conditioners, refrigerators, which is expected to see a massive surge in sales, in the coming weeks.

While the MHA has allowed deliveries of non-essentials in orange and green zones, top metros, which form a large part of sales for prominent e-commerce players like Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, continue to be marked as red zones.

With the uncertainty of zones and wards in cities being marked as ‘red’, in case of an added outbreak, e-commerce players are also working with logistics partners and local authorities to take stock of the situation and figure the next steps.

“We are continuing our deliveries of all essential items across the red zones, and following all guidelines set by the government and local authorities. So if any zone is unfortunately marked red going forward we will have detailed discussions with local authorities to chart out the next steps. Our logistics partners have already segmented their delivery routes and manpower to deal with such a scenario and alternatives are in place," added Mothey.

