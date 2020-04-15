E-tailing clearance may widen rift with offline stores

NEW DELHI: The Centre's move to allow e-commerce companies to become fully functional from 20 April may deepen the schism with brick and mortar stores.

Guidelines issued by the home ministry on Wednesday allowing select commercial establishments to function during the extended lockdown till 3 May lists e-commerce companies along with print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, courier services, cold storage and warehouse services.

“Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions," the guidelines added.

So far, e-commerce companies were allowed to deliver only essential items such as food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. But the language used in today's notification opens scope for delivery of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms. This may place offline retailers at a disadvantage as they are permitted to to sell only essential items.

A commerce ministry official, speaking under condition of anonymity, said it would be difficult to distinguish between essential and non-essential items. “What is non-essential for you may be essential for another person. However, since the guidelines will come into force only from 20 April, a clarification may be issued later," he added.

However, Sumit Agarwal, national secretary, Confederation of All India Traders tweeted: “Let it be clear to all e-commerce companies in India and to all those who have somehow misinterpreted or misunderstood the #MHA guidelines. Delivery of only and only essential goods has been permitted even after 20th April. There is absolutely no confusion whatsoever."

Agarwal is referring to paragraph 13 in the notification which says: “All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure." However, paragraph 14 of the notification allows e-commerce companies to operate without putting any specific restriction.

Most online retailers are confident that the guidelines allow them to become fully functional. “It (the notification) is not open-ended, it allows e-commerce to function, any e-commerce truck can operate fully. There is no confusion," said an executive with an e-commerce company speaking on the condition of anonymity. The order is applicable to e-commerce goods, at large, the person added.

Companies, too, could line up sales of non-essentials starting with what consumers are seeking immediately. Considering the government, for instance, is pushing for online schooling, demand for electronics such as tablets and mobile phones with bigger screens could go up. "What people need during the second phase of the lockdown is different from what they needed in the first phase of the lockdown--customers are asking for what they need anyway," the executive quoted above said.

However, others said they are still seeking clarity so that on-ground orders from the Centre are interpreted in the right manner. "This order does not mean non-essentials can be sold--there is still ambiguity and we are seeking some clarity," another e-commerce executive said.

Brick and mortar retailers have been alleging predatory pricing and deep discounting by e-commerce companies in violation of foreign direct investment norms. A complaint filed by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group representing small- and medium-sized businesses, against Amazon and Flipkart led to an order by the Competition Commission of India to investigate allegations of exclusive arrangements between brands and e-commerce companies, as well charges of preferential treatment to certain sellers among other aspects of their businesses.

The Karnataka high court in February stayed the CCI’s investigation.