E-way bills, GST receipts show economic recovery is on track: finance secretary

E-way bills or electronic permits for transportation of goods too have shown record growth, he said. In September, more than of 5.74 crore e-way bills have been generated. This is more than the 5.71 crore e-waybills raised in February, before the country went into a national lockdown in March, data available with GSTN, the company that gives tech support for administering GST, showed. E-way bills are required for transporting goods worth more than ₹50,000 within and across states. These enable officials to keep a tab on transactions without physically interfering with goods movement.