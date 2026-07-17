E20 fuel backlash: 5 in 10 car owners prepared for legal battle over damage, survey finds

Nearly 5 in 10 vehicle owners surveyed are likely to approach the Consumer Commission or take other legal routes to seek compensation if E20 causes major damage to their vehicle, a latest survey has found.
About 3 in 10 respondents are likely to approach the manufacturer or fuel company, according to the survey's findings.
This readiness to act comes amid rising owner distress over E20 fuel in vehicles, according to the LocalCircles survey. An earlier survey found that 55 per cent of pre-2023 petrol vehicle owners have already experienced an unusual increase in wear and tear or need for repairs since early 2025.
The survey received over 22,000 responses from owners of petrol vehicles located across 316 districts of India. About 68% of respondents were men, while 32% were women.
The survey asked vehicle owners, “If your vehicle suffered major damage that you believe was caused by E20 petrol, what is the maximum extent you would go to recover your loss?” Out of 22,373 who responded, 31% said they “would approach the Consumer Commission (Consumer Court) if needed”, and another 14% said they “would pursue every legal option available until the matter is resolved”. Together, nearly 5 in 10 (45%) are willing to take the legal or regulatory route.
Another 18 per cent of respondents said they “would seek compensation from both the vehicle manufacturer and the fuel company”, and 9% said they “would only seek compensation from the vehicle manufacturer” — together, nearly 3 in 10 (27%) are looking to the manufacturer and/or fuel company.
Meanwhile, 14% said they “would not pursue the matter” and another 14% “can’t say”. In short, a majority of vehicle owners are prepared to actively pursue compensation — most of them through consumer courts or the wider legal system — should E20 petrol cause major damage to their vehicle.
“This survey shows that owners are increasingly willing to act on such grievances — nearly 5 in 10 would approach consumer courts or pursue every legal option, and nearly 3 in 10 would seek redress from manufacturers or fuel companies, if E20 causes major damage to their vehicles,” LocalCircles said in a statement on Friday, 17 July.
The survey comes two days after a consumer court in Chhattisgarh ruled in favour of a buyer who alleged repeated engine problems linked to ethanol-blended petrol. The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) directed Maruti Suzuki to replace the complainant's Grand Vitara with a new E20-compatible model or refund the purchase price.
The Commission also awarded the complainant, Dr Premraj Devta of Raipur, ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and ₹10,000 as litigation expenses.
The order, passed on 14 July, assumes significance amid growing concerns over the Centre's push to increase ethanol blending in petrol. Critics have questioned its impact on engine performance, fuel efficiency and compatibility with older vehicles.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said motorists who prefer not to use ethanol-blended petrol can choose 100% petrol, though at a higher price.
The Raipur consumer court verdict is among the first judicial rulings in the Ethanol-blended fuel row.
Maruti Suzuki India on 16 July said it will challenge an order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, that directed the company to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible vehicle, citing fuel contamination.
The car in the case was E20-compatible, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel, and there is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement, according to a PTI report.