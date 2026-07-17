E20 fuel compliance row: Maruti to challenge Raipur consumer court order for damaged Grand Vitara replacement

Maruti Suzuki India on16 July said it will challenge an order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, that directed the company to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20 compatible vehicle, citing fuel contamination.

The car in the case was an E20-compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel, and there is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement, according to a PTI report.

Also Read | E20 petrol row: Raipur consumer court asks Maruti Suzuki to replace Grand Vitara

"We have learnt of an order by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, wherein Maruti Suzuki has been directed to replace the customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible vehicle," it said.

The car in this case was an E20 compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel and so disclosed in the owner's manual, it added.

"There is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle. Several other relevant facts have also not been reflected in the order," the company asserted.

The statement further said, "Maruti Suzuki will take necessary steps to challenge the impugned order before appropriate higher forum in accordance with law."

The company remains fully committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction through robust engineering, processes and systems, it noted.

What did the Consumer Court say? A consumer court in Chhattisgarh has ruled in favour of a buyer who alleged repeated engine problems linked to ethanol-blended petrol.

The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) directed Maruti Suzuki to replace the complainant's Grand Vitarawith a new E20-compatible model or refund the purchase price.

The Commission also awarded the complainant, Dr Premraj Devta of Raipur, ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and ₹10,000 as litigation expenses, according to the order seen by Mint and first reported by ETV Bharat.

The order, passed on 14 July, assumes significance amid growing concerns over the Centre's push to increase ethanol blending in petrol. Critics have questioned its impact on engine performance, fuel efficiency and compatibility with older vehicles.

View full Image View full Image The order, passed on 14 July, assumes significance amid growing concerns over the Centre's push to increase ethanol blending in petrol. Critics have questioned its impact on engine performance, fuel efficiency and compatibility with older vehicles.

The Raipur consumer court verdict is among the first judicial rulings in the Ethanol-blended fuel row.

2023 model Maruti Grand Vitara In its 23-page order, Chairman of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Prashant Kundu, and member Dr Anand Verghese noted that the 2023 model Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus vehicle sold to the complainant was not compatible with E20 petrol.

After refuelling with E20 petrol, the vehicle stalled repeatedly, requiring multiple fuel changes, tank cleaning and frequent visits to the service centre, the court noted.

The Commission held that Maruti Suzuki and its dealer failed to provide an E20-compliant vehicle, amounting to a service deficiency and an unfair trade practice.