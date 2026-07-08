E20 fuel row: Kejriwal writes to auto firms, AAP shares mock ‘BJP petrol pump’ bill | Check full text of letter here

Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to 29 auto manufacturing companies regarding growing concerns over the use of E20 fuel in older vehicles.

In a press conference he addressed in New Delhi, the former chief minister said he sent separate letters to three companies, namely Maruti, Toyota, and Hero, which had stated in a government press conference that there would be no problem in older vehicles if E20 fuel is used in them.

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"Today, I have written to 29 auto manufacturing companies. I sent separate letters to three companies Maruti, Toyota, and Hero- which had stated in a government press conference that E-20 fuel will not cause any problem in older vehicles. I pointed out to these three companies specify in their owner's manuals that older vehicles should not use fuel with an ethanol content higher than E-10," Kejriwal said, as per ANI.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are AAP's concerns regarding E20 fuel for pre-2023 vehicles? ⌵ AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is concerned that E20 fuel may cause damage to older vehicles and result in decreased mileage, despite manufacturers stating it is safe. 2 Why does Kejriwal want written assurances from automobile manufacturers about E20 fuel? ⌵ Kejriwal seeks written assurances to clarify whether manufacturers will compensate consumers for any mileage drop or damage to vehicles when using E20 fuel, contrary to what their owner manuals recommend. 3 How might E20 fuel affect the mileage of vehicles not designed for higher ethanol blends? ⌵ Vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends, like E10, may experience significant mileage reductions and potential damage to components if E20 fuel is used, which is why Kejriwal questions its safety. 4 Should consumers trust manufacturer claims about the safety of E20 fuel in older vehicles? ⌵ Consumers should be cautious, as manufacturer assurances about E20 fuel contradict their own owner manuals that recommend fuels with ethanol content up to E10 only. 5 What compensation does Kejriwal demand from automakers if E20 fuel causes issues? ⌵ Kejriwal demands that automakers must provide compensation for any loss in mileage over 10% or for repairs if E20 fuel causes damage to older vehicle components.

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He said that he has posed two specific questions to these companies:

"So, I have asked them two questions: If the use of E-20 results in a mileage drop of more than five per cent or causes damage to any component, will compensation be provided? They should inform the public whether E20 can be used in automobiles made by them before 2023. If yes, then in case of mileage issues or damage to any component, will the company compensate for the loss?," Kejriwal asked.

Here is the full content of his letter sent to Maruti, Toyota, and Hero:

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“I am writing to you as a concerned citizen of India, following the Government of India press conference held on July 4, 2026, at which your company representative was present.”

“At this press conference, your company's representative stated that it is safe to use E20 in vehicles manufactured before 2023, and that owners of such vehicles can expect only a minimal reduction in mileage and no damage to the vehicle or its engine components. This assurance has been widely reported in the media.”

“However, this assurance appears to directly contradict the owner's manual issued with your pre-2023 vehicles, which explicitly advises the use of petrol with ethanol content up to 10% (E10) only.”

“This is not a minor discrepancy. A written, official document provided by your company at the time of purchase advises against the very fuel that company spokespersons also now publicly describing as safe. As a leading automobile manufacturer in India, you must agree that millions of your consumers are entitled to know which of these two positions they should actually rely on.”

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"In light of this contradiction, I request your company to issue a clear, public, written statement addressed to all Indian consumers within one week of this letter that E20 can be safely used in pre 2023 vehicles and that its usage will cause no damage to the vehicle or any of its components. Kindly specify how much mileage reduction can be expected. If so, please state unambiguously:

i. If a pre-2023, non-E20-compliant vehicle experiences a mileage drop of more than 10% after using P20 fuel, will the company compensate the affected owner for this loss?

ii. If a pre-2023, non-E20-compliant vehicle suffers damage to the vehicle or its engine components after using E20 fuel, will the company compensate the affected owner for the cost of repair or replacement?

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Here is the full text of his letter sent to the other companies “There is a huge controversy going on across the country whether E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol can be safely used in pre-2023 vehicles.”

“Given that your vehicles are used by croes of Indians across the country, I am sure you would agree that your consumers are entitled to know your stance on this matter.”

"I therefore request your company to issue a clear, public, written statement addressed to all Indian consumers within one week of this letter whether it is safe to use E20 in your pre-2023 vehicles from both viewpoints of mileage reduction and damage to the vehicle and its components. Kindly specify how much mileage reduction can be expected. If so, please state unambiguously:

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I. If a pre-2023 non-E20-compliant vehicle uses E20 petrol, will your company compensate all the affected consumers in case of mileage drop?

II. If a pre-2023 non-E20-compliant vehicle uses E20 petrol, will your company compensate all the affected consumers for the cost of repair or replacement in case damage occurs to any component"

AAP mocks BJP with 'BJP Petrol Pump' receipt Amid the ongoing controversy, which has now taken a political turn, the AAP shared a mock petrol pump bill on social media wherein it alleged that motorists were being made to shell out the full price of fuel while getting ethanol-blended fuel which is in turn lowering mileage.

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The graphic released by the AAP is a petrol pump receipt which reads 'E20 premium receipt'.

It says "Petrol 80% Ethanol 20%"

Other categories are "Customer Choice 0%", "Price Reduction ₹0.00", "Mileage Impact 20-30%", "Extra Maintenance Possible".

Then it says "TOTAL CHARGED: Full petrol price" and "TOTAL VALUE: Reduced mileage".

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home E20 fuel row: Kejriwal writes to auto firms, AAP shares mock ‘BJP petrol pump’ bill | Check full text of letter here