E20 fuel row: What exactly is clean fuel, and why is ethanol called so? Explained

One of the key reasons why India pushes for ethanol-blended fuel, or E20 (a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol), is that it is considered a high-performance, clean fuel. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Friday (July 10) that petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol (E20) was a "cleaner, higher-quality and more efficient fuel" than E10 or pure petrol.

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E20 petrol, as a fact, is an environmentally friendly fuel. In a significant move under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, India transitioned to a nationwide mandate requiring all petrol pumps to stock and supply E20 fuel as the standard fuel.

Countries including Canada, Thailand, and several European nations have also adopted ethanol blending as part of their clean fuel strategies.

But what exactly is a clean fuel? Clean fuels are fuels that produce much lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fuels on a life-cycle basis.

Also, any renewable substance which can be used as fuel other than the conventional fossil fuels is known as Alternative or Clean Fuel, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

They have the potential to contribute to its decarbonisation and enhance the environmental performance of the transport sector, the ministry said.

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Clean fuels play an important role in clean energy initiatives worldwide. It causes less or no pollution, or is not otherwise injurious to health.

The US government claims that clean fuels for cars and trucks can do more for air quality, and do it sooner, than any other alternative on the drawing boards today.

As per the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, some well-known fuels which can be used as Clean Fuels for vehicles are:

Biodiesel Hydrogen Electricity (e.g. plug-in technology including hybrid and all battery) Ethanol Liquefied natural gas (LNG) Liquefied petroleum gas (e.g. LPG or propane) Natural gas (e.g. compressed natural gas or CNG) The organisation said that clean fuel vehicles are more attractive than conventional vehicles, as they have lower tailpipe emissions of air pollutants like carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxide (NOx), sodium oxide (SOx) and fine particles. They also provide higher fuel economy.

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Clean fuel refers to sustainable and environmentally friendly fuels that provide a net-zero-carbon pathway.

Why is E20 called a cleaner fuel? E20 fuels produce negligible particulate emissions and substantially reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by around 40 per cent, the Indian government says.

It cuts down on fossil fuel consumption and reduces harmful carbon emissions that contribute to climate change and public health issues.

Ethanol also helps reduce emissions of air toxics, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides, and exhaust hydrocarbons.

“Ethanol burns cleaner than petrol, leading to reduced emissions of Carbon monoxide (CO) and Unburnt Hydrocarbons (HC),” Maruti Suzuki explained on its website.

According to the Renewable Fuels Association, Ethanol reduces carbon emissions, "removing the carbon equivalent of 12 million cars from the road each year."

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The organisation adds that ethanol use reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 44-52 per cent compared to gasoline, even when hypothetical land-use change emissions are included.

Moreover, ethanol is made from a variety of feedstocks, such as sugarcane juice, molasses, broken rice and maize, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas says.

The US Department of Energy also says that Ethanol is a renewable fuel made from corn and other plant materials.

Besides, Ethanol biorefineries produce more than just fuel; they also generate highly nutritious animal feed, such as distillers' grains, the association said.

It’s widely believed that ethanol is more affordable than traditional petrol/gasoline. However, the Indian government said on July 5 that ethanol procurement costs have since risen above refined petrol costs.

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Ethanol benefits: Key takeaways 1. Fuel Economy and Performance: The impact to fuel economy varies depending on the energy difference in the blend used, the US department explains. The impact to fuel economy lessens as ethanol content decreases. It adds that ethanol impacts fuel economy in part because flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) are optimised for gasoline.

If they were optimised to run on higher ethanol blends, fuel economy would likely increase as a result of increased engine efficiency.

2. Higher octane: Ethanol also has a higher octane number than gasoline, which provides increased power and performance.

3. Job Impacts: Ethanol production and usage align with national goals like generating employment. It is also believed that ethanol production creates jobs in rural areas where employment opportunities are needed.

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4. Energy Security, reduce dependence on imported fuel: Ethanol, as a domestically produced biofuel, offers a strategic opportunity to reduce the country’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

5. Cleaner Engine Performance: It ensures better combustion, which leads to reduced carbon deposits, cleaner engine components and potentially improved engine longevity.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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