E20 petrol meets quality standards, say OMCs citing new tests

State-run oil marketing companies on Friday said that nationwide testing of E20 ‌petrol found no evidence to support claims ‌of high chloride contamination or moisture, and that fuel quality remained within prescribed limits.

In a joint statement, OMCs—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd—said they have further strengthened surveillance by conducting water ingress and density tests 8–12 times daily at every retail outlet.

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More than 100 petrol samples from refineries showed chloride levels at or below one part per million (ppm), while ‌ethanol samples from ⁠80 distilleries recorded chloride content below 3 ppm, the statement said.

The clarification comes amid concerns about high levels of chloride and moisture contamination in E20 petrol. Separately, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said OMCs have started rigorous testing of about 2,000 samples of E20 fuel across the country on a daily basis.

“OMCs carried out a nationwide additional intensive testing covering the entire Ethanol Blended Motor Spirit supply chain. The findings reaffirm that fuel quality remains consistently well within prescribed limits. Contrary to certain assertions being made, there is no evidence of any alarm on account of fuel contamination validated by extensive and scientifically designed tests,” it said.

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Supply chain under watch The statement mentioned that the Centre has prescribed a stringent chloride specification for ethanol used in petrol blending and has instituted a high-frequency monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance across the entire supply chain.

Chloride monitoring is being conducted at multiple points in the supply chain, including refineries, distilleries, depots or terminals, and retail outlets nationwide, confirming that quality is consistently maintained throughout the supply chain, it said.

Also Read | E20 petrol can reduce fuel economy by 2-6%: Nitin Gadkari

Ethanol supplied by distilleries—the principal blending component—has also consistently recorded chloride levels significantly below the prescribed specification, reflecting robust quality control mechanisms at the production stage, according to the OMCs.

Further, a dedicated task force having members of OMCs and the Centre for High Technology (CHT) has checked ethanol samples from 80 distilleries across the country over the last 10 days, and all samples had Chloride content less than 3 ppm, it said.

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Also, under the intensified monitoring programme, more than 160 samples have been analyzed for chloride content in the last few days, and levels are in the range of 0-3 ppm, contrary to the claims of several hundred ppm.

Retail checks intensified “The surveillance system identified only two isolated instances where elevated chloride levels were detected. These were suspended immediately, followed by detailed root-cause analysis and implementation of appropriate corrective measures before restoration of supplies,” the joint statement said.

About 90,000 retail outlets have commenced mandatory inspection and monitoring of underground storage tanks. The underground tanks at these outlets are inspected 8-12 times a day and have not shown any water ingress so far.

Also Read | Fuel dealers press govt to bear cost of E20 quality check

Mint earlier reported that retail fuel pumps are asking the OMCs to bear the cost of quality checks for ethanol-blended fuel, highlighting ongoing challenges in rolling out a fuel the government claims burns cleaner, saves forex, and helps farmers.

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Govt defends E20 Amid concerns about lower fuel efficiency and effects on vehicle components, the petroleum ministry in July argued that E20 petrol costs more to produce than pure petrol and therefore cannot be sold at a lower price.

The ministry also cited benefits for farmers, energy security, and evidence from global and domestic experience.

About the Author Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.