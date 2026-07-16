E20 petrol row: In a first, Raipur consumer court asks Maruti Suzuki to replace damaged Grand Vitara or refund buyer

A consumer court in Chhattisgarh has ruled in favour of a buyer who alleged repeated engine problems linked to ethanol-blended petrol.
The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) directed Maruti Suzuki to replace the complainant's Grand Vitara with a new E20-compatible model or refund the purchase price.
The Commission also awarded the complainant, Dr Premraj Devta of Raipur, ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and ₹10,000 as litigation expenses, according to the order seen by Mint and first reported by ETV Bharat.
The order, passed on 14 July, assumes significance amid growing concerns over the Centre's push to increase ethanol blending in petrol. Critics have questioned its impact on engine performance, fuel efficiency and compatibility with older vehicles.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said motorists who prefer not to use ethanol-blended petrol can choose 100% petrol, though at a higher price.
The Raipur consumer court verdict is among the first judicial rulings in the Ethanol-blended fuel row.
In its 23-page order, Chairman of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Prashant Kundu, and member Dr Anand Verghese noted that the 2023 model Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus vehicle sold to the complainant was not compatible with E20 petrol.
After refuelling with E20 petrol, the vehicle stalled repeatedly, requiring multiple fuel changes, tank cleaning and frequent visits to the service centre, the court noted.
The Commission held that Maruti Suzuki and its dealer failed to provide an E20-compliant vehicle, amounting to a service deficiency and an unfair trade practice.
The Commission said the company must take back the complainant's car and replace it with a new E20-compatible model within 45 days.
The Commission said that if it fails, it must refund the full price of the vehicle- ₹18.29 lakh- along with the RTO fee of ₹1.86 lakh and insurance premium of ₹34,644, totalling ₹20.50 lakh.
If Maruti Suzuki does not comply within 45 days, it will be liable to pay 7% annual interest on the compensation and litigation costs from the date of the order until payment, the order said.
While the consumer court order is binding, it can be challenged before higher commissions or even High Courts, typically through writ petitions (under Article 226 or 227 of the Constitution), rather than through a direct statutory appeal.