E20 petrol row: Keralam steps up fuel checks after Karnataka flags ethanol blending above prescribed 20% limit

The Keralam government has intensified inspections at petrol pumps across the state amid concerns over excessive ethanol blending in fuel, following allegations in Karnataka that petrol sold at some outlets contained ethanol levels above the prescribed 20 per cent limit.

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Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said random inspections were being conducted in four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur — following complaints about vehicle damage and concerns over the ethanol content in petrol.

In the latest inspection in Kochi, the Keralam Civil Supplies Department collected six one-litre petrol samples and sent two of them to an analytical chemical laboratory in Kakinada for testing. The results are awaited.

District Civil Supplies Officer Shaji PR told ANI that officials had inspected the ethanol content in ordinary petrol at fuel outlets.

"We have inspected the details of the quantity of ethanol in the motor spirit, ordinary petrol. There were six samples at the rate of one litre taken. We sent two samples to an analytical chemical laboratory in Kakinada. We are waiting for the result," he said.

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Keralam warns of action over excess ethanol in petrol Jacob said the state government had ordered random inspections to address public concerns about the possibility of petrol containing ethanol beyond permissible limits.

"In view of complaints being received from the public about vehicles being damaged and the apprehensions they have about the presence of more than permissible limits of ethanol in fuel, it is the government's responsibility to allay their fears. That is why the inspections have been ordered," he said PTI.

The minister said samples would be collected randomly and sent to government laboratories, with results expected within 10 days.

He added that ethanol content exceeding 20 per cent was not permitted and warned that violations could lead to the sealing of petrol outlets and prosecution of those responsible.

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According to Jacob, the Civil Supplies Commissioner has been authorised to oversee the sampling exercise. Officials are collecting samples from northern and southern districts while following prescribed protocols. Oil company representatives have also been requested to remain present during sample collection.

Jacob had earlier said that a 2014 state notification issued under the Central Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, empowers officials ranging from the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to Taluk Supply Officers to conduct inspections and initiate legal action.

What is the Karnataka E20 petrol controversy? The inspections in Keralam follow allegations by the Karnataka government that major oil marketing companies were supplying petrol with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit. Tests reportedly found ethanol levels as high as 31.2 per cent in some samples.

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Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said the allegations were based on tests conducted on petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.

The Karnataka government has sought action against the companies over the alleged violations.

However, public sector oil marketing companies have rejected claims that petrol sold at some retail outlets in the state contained up to 31 per cent ethanol.

They maintained that the E20 petrol supplied across the country, including Karnataka, complied with IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline. The companies also questioned the sampling procedure and testing methodology adopted in the October 2026 exercise.

Consumers have right to know ethanol content, says Jacob Jacob described the concerns raised by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as a major issue that needed attention across the country.

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Speaking to ANI, the minister said consumers had a right to know the quantity and quality of ethanol blended into petrol, particularly amid complaints about vehicle damage and reduced mileage.

"The consumers have the right to know what they are using," he said, adding that concerns over the quality of ethanol and whether its proportion exceeded prescribed limits should be conveyed to customers.

Jacob also urged that politics be kept out of the issue, saying complaints about vehicle damage and falling mileage needed to be addressed on their merits.

The state government is awaiting laboratory results from the collected samples before deciding on further action.