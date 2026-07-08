The XP100 fuel is in the limelight amid concerns over reduced mileage, potential damage to older engine components and worries about accelerated wear and tear following use of E-20. XP100, which comes with 100 octane rating, is 100% ethanol-free while regular and premium fuels like XP95 or E20 are blended. Rolled out in December 2020, XP100 is Indian Oil’s premium fuel which is designed for supercars, luxury sedans, and superbikes.

According to Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, E-20 fuel is a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol. Even though the government and vehicle manufacturers issued statements referring to ARAI report of 2021 to dismiss claims of impact of E20 fuel on vehicles, consumers flagged the issue online. Despite assurance from the centre and automobile makers, consumers to looking towards alternate options such as XP100.

XP100 is a good but expensive option for owners of old cars and valuable classics as it would protect the car’s engines from the corrosive effects of ethanol, Autocar India report said.

Why is government pushing for ethanol blended petrol?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is E20 fuel and how does it differ from XP100? ⌵ E20 fuel is a blend containing 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, while XP100 is a premium fuel that is 100% ethanol-free and has a 100 octane rating. 2 Why is there concern about using E20 fuel in older vehicles? ⌵ Concerns arise because E20 fuel may cause mileage reduction and potential damage to older engine components, which are not designed to handle higher ethanol content. 3 How does XP100 enhance vehicle performance compared to E20? ⌵ XP100 improves engine power, fuel economy, and drivability due to its superior antiknock properties and higher octane rating, making it especially beneficial for high-end luxury cars and superbikes. 4 Should I switch to XP100 if I own an older vehicle affected by E20? ⌵ Switching to XP100 is advisable for owners of older vehicles as it protects against the corrosive effects of ethanol and enhances engine performance, although it is generally a more expensive option. 5 What happens to engine performance if I mix XP100 with 91 octane fuel? ⌵ Mixing XP100 with 91 octane fuel will result in a higher octane rating, leading to smoother engine operation and improved performance compared to using only 91 octane.

The government is pushing for ethanol blended petrol as it helps in reducing emissions and lowers the dependence on pure petrol. A Car Dekho report suggests that Hindustan Petroleum’s Power 95, Indian Oil’s XP95 and XP99, Bharat Petroleum’s Speed 97, Shell’s V-Power and other premium fuels are now all E20, containing 20 percent ethanol. Notably, XP100 or Power 100 that come with 100 octane rating are ethanol-free.

According to state -rum oil manufacturing company Indian Oil, XP100 fuel's “superior antiknock properties improves engine power with faster acceleration, enhances fuel economy and offers better drivability with increased engine life.” This 100 Octane rating fuel enhances the performance of vehicles, particularly high-end luxury cars and bikes. Developed by technology by the largest government-owned oil producer, XP100 is manufactured using high octane gasoline produced through Octamax.

Some FAQs on XP100 What is XP100 price? In Delhi, the current price of XP100 is ₹167.35, as confirmed by LiveMint.

What happens if a vehicle is 91 Octane but is refueled with XP100? As per Indian Oil, XP100 will not harm 91 Octane compatible vehicles instead it would offer smooth engine operation with improved performance in terms of fuel economy, emissions and acceleration. It is important to note that the complete benefits of XP100 are enhanced when used in matching engine configuration (higher compression ratio).

What will happen if 91 and 100 octane grade fuels are mixed together? “The resultant octane of fuel after mixing will not harm the vehicle or engine in any way. The performance of the vehicle will be smoother as compared to 91 octane since the octane rating of the resultant fuel in the vehicle would be higher than 91,” the OMC registered in Mumbai and headquartered in New Delhi in a statement said on its official website

What would happen in case of return to 91 octane or lesser grades after XP100 use? After XP100 use, a return to conventional 91 octane fuel or lesser grades “will not harm the engine” since most vehicles are designed considering minimum of 91 octane fuel. Indian Oil suggested that the use of XP100 in the vehicle cleans the fuel system and engine parts for limited duration during which it is used.