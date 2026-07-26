E20 petrol woes persist: 6 in 10 pre-2023 car owners report over 10% mileage drop, survey finds

More than a year after India completed the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, a majority of owners of older petrol vehicles continue to report a sharp decline in fuel efficiency, suggesting concerns around the higher ethanol blend remain far from resolved. A new LocalCircles survey found that 67% of owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles said their mileage had fallen by more than 10% since early 2025, while nearly half also reported rising maintenance costs and vehicle wear.

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The findings come as India pushes ahead with higher ethanol blends beyond E20 as part of its energy transition strategy. They also follow the first known consumer court ruling related to E20 fuel, in which the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Maruti Suzuki to replace a vehicle or refund its owner after recurring engine problems allegedly linked to E20 usage.

Majority of older petrol vehicle owners report sharp mileage decline The LocalCircles survey, which received more than 45,000 responses from owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles across 309 districts, found that over two-thirds of respondents experienced a significant drop in fuel efficiency.

Among the 22,541 respondents who answered the mileage-related question, 67% said their vehicles were delivering more than 10% lower mileage than they had in early 2025. Nearly one in four reported a decline exceeding 20%.

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The findings indicate that consumer complaints have remained broadly unchanged from previous surveys conducted in May and June, suggesting the issue has become persistent rather than temporary.

The survey also found that only 13% of respondents said they had noticed no impact on mileage.

Wear and tear concerns continue to rise Beyond fuel economy, vehicle owners also reported growing maintenance issues.

According to the survey, 45% of owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles said they had experienced an unusual increase in wear and tear or repairs involving components such as the engine, fuel line, fuel pump, injectors and fuel tank since early 2025.

The proportion reporting maintenance-related problems has risen steadily from 29% in May 2026 to 45% in the latest survey, pointing to mounting concerns among motorists.

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Respondents cited issues including rough idling, increased engine vibration, harder cold starts, lower pickup and more frequent repairs.

Concerns spread beyond older vehicles The survey suggests the issue is not confined to older cars.

A parallel LocalCircles survey of more than 22,000 owners of petrol vehicles purchased in 2023 and 2024 found that 59% also reported a mileage decline of more than 10% since early 2025. One in four respondents said the reduction exceeded 20%, despite these vehicles being marketed as E20 compatible.

LocalCircles said the scale of the reported mileage loss exceeds the Government's own estimates and may indicate fuel quality issues beyond ethanol blending alone.

The organisation flagged the possibility of petrol adulteration or contamination, including ethanol concentrations above the mandated 20% and cases of water contamination within the fuel supply chain. It called for an independent investigation and regular, transparent testing of ethanol content at fuel stations.

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Also Read | Maruti to challenge Raipur consumer court order for damaged car replacement

Government and industry maintain E20 is within safety standards The survey findings contrast with the Government's position on E20 fuel.

The Government has acknowledged that E20 petrol can reduce fuel efficiency in older vehicles not calibrated for the blend, estimating a decline of around 3% to 5%. Controlled tests conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have similarly indicated a mileage reduction of between 2% and 6%.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has maintained that there is no conclusive evidence that E20 causes engine damage, while government agencies including ARAI, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have said their studies found no abnormal engine wear when E20 is used in vehicles built to applicable standards.

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However, the latest survey suggests that many motorists continue to experience problems under real-world driving conditions.

Consumer court ruling adds legal dimension The debate over E20 petrol has also entered the legal arena.

On July 16, 2026, the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Maruti Suzuki and its dealer to replace a Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid purchased in 2024 after the owner reported repeated stalling, misfiring and declining performance following the use of E20 petrol.

If the vehicle is not replaced within the stipulated period, the Commission directed the company to refund ₹20.50 lakh, including registration and insurance costs, along with ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses.

Maruti Suzuki has said it will challenge the order, maintaining that the vehicle was already compatible with E20 fuel.

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While the ruling applies only to an individual case and remains subject to appeal, it is widely seen as the first judicial decision directly addressing consumer complaints linked to E20 petrol.

India prepares for higher ethanol blends India achieved nationwide availability of E20 petrol in April 2025, reaching its target of 20% ethanol blending six years ahead of its original 2030 deadline.

The Government is now preparing for the next phase of the programme, including possible introduction of E25 and higher ethanol blends. In May 2026, the Bureau of Indian Standards notified IS 19850:2026, establishing the regulatory framework for fuels beyond E20.

Officials have clarified that E25 remains under evaluation and that any commercial rollout will depend on ecosystem readiness.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer