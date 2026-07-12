E20 row: Arvind Kejriwal interacts with people on Delhi streets to understand impact, says 'Everyone is distressed'

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit the streets of the national capital to take people's opinion on the impact of E20-blended petrol on their vehicles. "My car broke down three times in two months," one person told Kejriwal. Another said, "I had to bring my car using a crane. Many also complained about a drop in mileage.

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Sharing a video of his interaction with people, Kejriwal wrote on X, “Yesterday, I spoke with some car mechanics and vehicle owners in Delhi about Ethanol. There was a long line of cars damaged due to E20. There's also been a massive drop in mileage of the vehicles. Everyone is distressed.”

He alleged that the government's claims about the fuel do not reflect the experiences of consumers, questioning why the government can't provide an "option" of pure petrol, alongside E20.

"The Modi government needs to understand that giving false interviews on TV and holding fake press conferences won't change the ground reality. Stop forcing E20 on people. Now, it's going over the middle class's head," the former Delhi chief minister added.

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To understand the effects of E20 petrol on vehicles, Kejriwal spoke to owners who had come to refuel and to others who had brought their vehicles for repairs.

Citing these interactions, the AAP chief claimed that people consistently reported reduced mileage and mechanical problems after using E20 petrol.

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He alleged that the government's assertions on E20 were "blatant lies" and that ordinary people were facing difficulties because of ethanol-blended fuel.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Today, I went to a petrol pump and service station in Delhi to understand the ground reality. The government is telling white lies."

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"Due to E20, vehicles are indeed facing problems. Ordinary people are very upset with ethanol. The mileage of almost all people has decreased, and there are complaints about mechanical issues," he added.

As he headed towards petrol pumps and service stations, Kejriwal said in a video message, "For the past few days, I have been observing that anyone in the country who opposes E20-blended petrol is being abused by ministers in this government."

"They are being called anti-nationals, traitors, agents of the petrol lobby, unemployed social activists, and several other names. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such arrogance is not appropriate," Kejriwal said.

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He asserted, "All those who are raising concerns about E20 petrol are distressed by its impact. They are our fellow citizens. They are not traitors. They are patriots."

"It is wrong to abuse them in this manner. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they should not be insulted like this. We live in a democracy. Listen to what they have to say. It is the government's duty to hear their grievances and address them," he added.

Govt's clarification on nationwide rollout of E20 fuel The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified concerns over the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel and the absence of separate availability of pure petrol, E10 and E20 at retail outlets.

The ministry said maintaining multiple petrol grades across India's fuel distribution network would create significant operational and logistical challenges.

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Also Read | Gadkari admits E20 fuel affects car mileage, dismisses engine damage concerns

It said the transition to E20 followed extensive consultations with automobile manufacturers, testing agencies and other stakeholders, and was based on technical evaluations covering vehicle compatibility, engine performance, emissions and fuel efficiency.

According to the ministry, India's network of over one lakh fuel retail outlets, supported by refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines, is not designed to handle multiple nationwide fuel supply chains simultaneously.

The ministry also said automobile manufacturers had supported the transition after extensive testing and continue to honour warranties for vehicles.

Citing field data, it noted that Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older non-E20-certified vehicles, without reporting E20-related issues such as corrosion or abnormal wear. Hero MotoCorp has reported similar findings.

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The ministry acknowledged that E20 may reduce fuel economy by 3-5 per cent in some vehicles but said the blend offers benefits including higher octane rating, improved combustion, smoother engine performance, cleaner operation and lower lifecycle carbon emissions.

It added that the ethanol-blending programme would also reduce crude oil imports, strengthen energy security and support farmers through increased ethanol production.

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