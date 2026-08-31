E20 row: ‘Right to know’ exact percentage of ethanol in petrol? Supreme Court dismisses plea

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a directive to the Centre and others to ensure mandatory and uniform labelling on every dispensing nozzle at petrol pumps, disclosing the exact percentage of ethanol in petrol.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it would not entertain the PIL under Article 32 (the right to approach the Supreme Court directly) and that the petitioner, Narendra Kumar Goswami, could approach the jurisdictional high court for relief.

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Also Read | E20 row: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking ethanol labels at petrol pumps on Au

"[Petition[ dismissed. Open for petitioner to approach competent authority," the Court said in its order, as per Bar and Bench.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the central government, opposed the plea. "Your lordships have already dismissed pleas challenging the policy," he said, referring to earlier orders in which challenge to the policy itself was turned down by the Supreme Court.

However, Goswami pointed out that he was not challenging the policy itself but was only seeking disclosure of ethanol content in the petrol.

"I am not challenging the policy. I just want to know. I have the right to know. Even when we buy a packet of biscuits we know the ingredients. Last time AG said it is an experiment. After that they gave clarification," he submitted, according to the report.

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‘I have the right to know’: What did the petitioner demand? Petitioner Narendra Kumar Goswami contended that he has the right to know the contents of the petrol dispensed at fuel pumps.

"I have the right to be informed. I want to know. If I buy petrol, there is no mention of E20," Goswami was quoted as saying. E20 petrol is a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol.

“Not only me but citizens at large should be informed about the composition of the fuel given to them,” he submitted, as per news agency PTI.

Goswami also sought a direction that every fuel invoice should specifically and legibly state the percentage of ethanol in the petrol sold.

“Direct the respondents [Centre and others] to prepare and publish within a stipulated time an official, public, vehicle-wise compatibility database searchable by manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture, indicating the suitability or otherwise of various ethanol blends for each vehicle,” his plea said.

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It has also sought the constitution of an independent expert committee comprising representatives from the ministries of petroleum and natural gas, road transport and highways, the Bureau of Indian Standards and others, including independent automobile engineers, to examine and submit a public report on real-world vehicle compatibility of E20 across the existing fleet.

The plea said the committee should also submit a report on the impact on fuel efficiency, engine longevity, and maintenance costs; warranty and insurance implications; the net environmental footprint, including tailpipe emissions and water consumption associated with ethanol production; and food-security and feed-diversion concerns allegedly arising from the blending programme.

The bench asked Goswami, appearing in person, to raise his contentions before the high court.

Why are there concerns over E20 fuel? The E20 programme is a key part of the government's strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions, and promote the use of domestically produced biofuels.

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However, the introduction of E20 fuel has sparked concerns that older vehicles not specifically designed for E20 may experience compatibility issues, fuel system corrosion and reduced fuel efficiency.

There are also concerns about the impact of E20 petrol on vehicle mileage, with many reporting significant changes in vehicle mileage.

Also Read | Consumers queue up for premium petrol as E20 concerns refuse to die down

The government has, however, said E20 petrol alone cannot be held responsible for changes in vehicle mileage. "Mileage depends on more than fuel alone. Driving habits, traffic, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure and AC usage all play a role," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said earlier.

Manufacturers have now increasingly introduced E20-compatible vehicles, but questions remain over the compatibility of vehicles sold prior to 2023.

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