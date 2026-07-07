E25 petrol rollout reports 'absolutely false', testing still underway, says Govt amid E20 backlash

The Union government has dismissed reports about plans to roll out E25 petrol. The government has said that no such decision has been taken and that testing for the higher ethanol blend is still underway across multiple vehicle models, according to multiple media reports on 7 July.

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The claims of an E25 rollout are ‘absolutely false’, a News18 report said. The fuel (E25) has not yet completed the extensive scientific and technical evaluation required before any policy decision can be made, the report said, quoting a government source saying, “How can E25 be scheduled when testing itself is still underway?"

The clarification came amid reports suggesting the government could introduce E25 petrol in phases as part of its ethanol-blending programme. This had led to concerns among vehicle owners about engine compatibility and long-term performance.

Transition to ethanol-blended fuel Any decision surrounding E-25 will depend on scientific testing and technical validation, not policy speculation, NDTV said, quoting unnamed sources. There is "absolutely no need to worry" about E-20 petrol, which has been in use for over two-and-a-half years after extensive testing, the NDTV report said, quoting officials.

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The transition to ethanol-blended fuel has been made gradually, the reports said. The E-15 blending was done in April 2023, followed by E-19, which was introduced in April 2024, and E-20 has been in use from April 2025, the report said, adding that testing and evaluation were conducted at each stage.

As things stand today, as many as 20 crore two-wheelers and 20 lakh four-wheelers running on petrol are already using ethanol-blended petrol, officials were quoted by multiple media outlets.

In its 10-point clarification last week, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that petrol containing up to 20% ethanol is supported by scientific studies, international experience, and regulatory safeguards.

An earlier Indian Express report suggested that the government is now mulling delaying its plans to launch E25 fuel, amid backlash following its mandate to increase the ethanol content in petrol from 10 to 20 per cent.

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The IE report reveals that a meeting was held last week at the upper levels of the government, in which it was decided that there is a need to use scientific approach in addressing some of the complaints regarding ethanol-blended fuels.

The report cited sources to reveal that the government has agreed that it needs to give sufficient time for the ecosystem to get ready, and thus they must, for now, avoid pushing for the transition to E25 fuel, given that the E20 transition was not taken well by the Indian consumer.

The fears regarding the impending launch peaked in the wake of two moves by the central government: one waiving the central excise tax on fuel containing 22 to 30% ethanol, followed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) notifying the fuel standards for such mixtures.

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Protest against ethanol blend in New Delhi A number of motorists registered their protest against the E20 ethanol blend on Sunday, claiming that this fuel is damaging engines and driving up costs. The protest in New Delhi was the first such significant protest against the government's 20% ethanol-blended petrol directive.

Motorists claimed that the Indian govt's push for self-reliance through this is resulting in worse fuel efficiency and higher maintenance costs, which are being borne by the Indian consumer.

“A car is the second-most expensive thing that the middle class buys,” political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, who led the protests in Delhi, told reporters.

“The government has imposed E20 fuel on the citizens who have vehicles compatible with E10 fuel, and they are now facing the consequences.”

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