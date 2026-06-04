E85 is ready to hit the road: Hero MotoCorp launches flex fuel bikes; Puri, Gadkari green light petrol with 85% ethanol

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched India's first flex-fuel motorcycles — the Splendor and HF Deluxe — which are both capable of running on petrol blended with up to 85% ethanol or E85.

The company in a statement said the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel will be priced at ₹72,792 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Splendor Flex Fuel will be priced at ₹82,710 (ex-showroom Delhi).

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The Flex Fuel portfolio will be introduced in Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra in July 2026, followed by nationwide rollout soon thereafter, the statement added.

The new lineup offers consumers a highly practical and convenient mobility solution without compromising on trusted performance or affordable ease of ownership.

Environment-friendly The statement said by significantly lowering the carbon and environmental footprint of daily travel, these motorcycles directly support India's national objective of reducing economic carbon intensity by 45% by 2030.

The motorcycles were unveiled ahead of World Environment Day in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Speaking at the event, Nitin Gadkari said, "India is rapidly advancing the adoption of alternative fuels and cleaner mobility technologies".

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Hero MotoCorp's introduction of Flex Fuel motorcycles in the mass segment is a significant step towards reducing crude oil imports, supporting ethanol adoption, empowering farmers, and strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, Gadkari added.

Puri said, "India is steadily building a future-ready mobility ecosystem powered by cleaner and domestically produced fuels".

Govt considering mass adoption of E85: Puri

Addressing the public at the launch event, Puri said that the government is examining a policy to support accelerated affordable adoption of E85 fuel (85% ethanol blended petrol).

He said E85 fuel will be substantially cheaper than normal fuel.

India is the largest manufacturers of two-wheeler vehicles in the world.

The minister said even if 1% of E85 is adopted in the 2026-27 supply year, 4 crore litre ethanol demand will be generated.

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"Then our farmers who are now annadata, will become urjadaata," he said.

Energy security impetus The introduction of Flex Fuel vehicles by Hero MotoCorp is another important milestone in our journey towards enhanced energy security, lower carbon emissions and reduced dependence on imported crude oil, he added.

Hero MotoCorp CEO Harshavardhan Chitale said the launch of the Flex Fuel-ready Splendor and HF Deluxe marks another important step in our commitment towards cleaner and sustainable mobility.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed amendments to vehicle emission rules to widen the scope for higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels, paving the way for flex-fuel and pure biofuel vehicles across all vehicle categories.

The draft changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, aim to provide for wider use of fuels, such as E85 (a blend of 85% ethanol with petrol) and E100 (which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol), as well as B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.

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India has already achieved 20% blending of ethanol (produced from biomass like sugarcane, corn or rice) with petrol to create a cleaner-burning fuel, reducing reliance on imported crude oil and cutting carbon emissions.

Also Read | Fuel blends up to E30 notified, car owners ask if it will be cheaper than petrol

— With inputs from wires

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home E85 is ready to hit the road: Hero MotoCorp launches flex fuel bikes; Puri, Gadkari green light petrol with 85% ethanol