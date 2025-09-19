e-Aadhaar app to launch soon: How to update DOB, address and other details in just a few clicks — all you need to know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is developing a mobile application for Aadhaar holders to offer digital services like updating personal details without the need to visit offline centres.

The Aadhaar mobile application seeks to eliminate the need for Indian citizens to physically visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendras to change any personal details, which will be available at their fingertips.

According to a Financial Express report citing a government official aware of the development, the mobile application is expected to be released for public use by the end of 2025.

What is e-Aadhaar app? The new e-Aadhaar mobile application will enable users to update their key personal details, including their name and residential address, using their smartphones.

According to multiple media reports, the application aims to become a digital solution for people to minimise the dependency on in-person visits to the Aadhaar enrollment centres across the country.

UIDAI is developing the mobile application using artificial intelligence integration and Face ID technology. The application will deliver secure and seamless digital Aadhaar services to users.

From November 2025, people will only need to visit the enrolment centres for biometric authentication, which includes the fingerprint and iris scanning for record purposes.

UIDAI's move aims to simplify the updating process, eliminate the need for extensive paperwork, minimise the risk of identity fraud, and improve the speed of the entire process.

How to update personal details? Once the new e-Aadhaar application is launched, the users will be able to log in to the mobile application and change their personal details, including name, address, date of birth, and more.

In addition to features that will help users change their personal details, the government is also enabling the application to automatically collect user data from verified government sources.

These collected data will include documents such as birth certificates, PAN cards, passports, driving licences, ration cards from the Public Distribution System (PDS), and records from the MNREGA scheme.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in February 2025 launched an Aadhaar Good Governance Portal, which seeks to simplify the approval process for Aadhaar authentication requests.