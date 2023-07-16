‘Each country debt rejig needs unique strategy’1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:59 PM IST
In June, Zambia struck a deal to restructure a $6.3 billion debt owed to various governments, including China, raising hopes of similar deals for other vulnerable nations awaiting relief for several years.
Gandhinagar: Most G20 member countries believe that a one-size-fits-all approach to debt restructuring may not be feasible for all vulnerable nations, considering the differing circumstances of low- and middle-income countries, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Sunday.
