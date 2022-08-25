EAC-PM to release roadmap for India@100

The roadmap guides the way for India to become a higher-income country by 2047. It proposes policy goals, principles and approaches to further drive India’s economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity
NEW DELHI: The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, led by Bibek Debroy, will next week release the ‘Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100,’ a blueprint for the country’s journey towards its centennial year, said an official statement on Thursday.
The document will identify the steps required to realise the vast potential of the nation, the statement said, adding that it has been prepared jointly with the Institute for Competitiveness which is part of the global network of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness at Harvard Business School.
The roadmap guides the way for India to become a higher-income country by 2047. It proposes policy goals, principles and approaches to further drive India’s economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity, the statement said.
It sets the agenda of initiatives based on India’s present economic state and competitive advantages. Building on the reforms over recent years, it addresses both what actions India needs to prioritize now and how it needs to organize itself to deliver these effectively, as per the statement.
The document also says that the competitiveness approach should serve as the cornerstone of India’s economic and social policy to drive growth further and sustain it over the long term, the statement said.
