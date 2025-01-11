Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced excitement for the Z-morh tunnel inauguration on Saturday — insisting that he was eagerly waiting for his visit.

“I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!” he wrote on X.

The remarks came soon after the CM visited Sonmarg to review preparations for the upcoming event.

“The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce,” he added while sharing photos.