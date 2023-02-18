EAM Dr S Jaishankar gifts cricket bat, signed by Rohit Sharma, to Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar's gift comes as India and Australia are fighting to win the Border–Gavaskar Trophy.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, in Sydney and gifted her a cricket bat signed by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. His move comes as India and Australia are fighting to win the Border–Gavaskar Trophy.
India are leading 1-0 in the four-Test series while the second Test started on February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Shortly before the second day of the match is scheduled to start, ANI reported about EAM Jaishankar’s gift to Wong.
EAM Jaishankar was also seen holding a colourful cricket jersey with his name at its back. However, there is no information at this moment whether he got it as a gift from his Australian counterpart.
In the first Test, India won by an innings and 132 after Australia had lost all 10 wickets in one session. The Indian innings was built up by Rohit Sharma's hundred and Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding all-around performance.
Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on February 18 on the sidelines of the Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast. The Australian PM gave him a tour of his house during the meeting and pointed out all the significant spots that could be seen from his garden area.
Jaishankar spoke to the audience at the Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast before their meeting and discussed the economy and the Covid problem.
"We are targeting 7% growth this year, but we expect it to improve in the next five years. And definitely, we would stay in the 7-9% range at least for a decade and a half," he said. "And you can today see the same reflected in the investment climate, both in the flow of FDI, FII as well as in the investments which the government itself is leading the capital outlay in this year's budget."
Speaking to the audience, Jaishankar also noted that India had successfully dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic's difficulties. While noting that COVID's effects have been disastrous for the global economy, Jaishankar stated that perhaps Australia and India are less affected by it.
(With ANI inputs)
