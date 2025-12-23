EAM Jaishankar in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka as PM Modi's special envoy. What's on the agenda?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed in Colombo on Monday to hold talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership as the island nation begins reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

Jaishankar is visiting Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy.

"The visit underscores India's Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The cyclone that hit the island nation in late November killed over 640 people and damaged crops, tea estates and critical transport infrastructures including roads and bridges.

Operation Sagar Bandhu India had launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to help Sri Lanka deal with the crisis. On Tuesday, Jaishankar will hold talks with the top Sri Lankan leadership.

"Landed in Colombo this evening. Thank Deputy Tourism Mininister Ruwan Ranasinghe for the warm reception. Look forward to my meetings with Sri Lankan leadership tomorrow," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

What's on the agenda? The Minister is expected to hold talks today with Sri Lanka’s top leadership as the island nation begins reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah

Since the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, India has provided over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clothing, water purification systems, and 14.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment.

Advertisement

Several Indian naval ships including INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri, INS Sukanya and INS Gharial delivered large volumes of relief materials to Colombo and Trincomalee.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force conducted immediate search and rescue operations, while an 85-member Indian Army Field Hospital set up in Mahiyanganaya provided life-saving medical care to more than 7,000 patients.

Also Read | IMF exploring Cyclone Ditwah recovery support for Sri Lanka

Indian Air Force and Navy helicopters evacuated survivors, transported troops, and delivered relief supplies-reflecting India’s steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka during a time of crisis.

Mosi speaks with Lankan President Earlier, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and assured India’s continued assistance to the flood-hit island nation.

The visit underscores India's Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Modi said the people of India “stand in firm solidarity” with Sri Lanka during this crisis, and reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to supporting rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Advertisement