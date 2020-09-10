EAM Jaishankar meets Russian, Chinese counterparts in Moscow

Moscow: The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) on Thursday held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow.

“Attended the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by FM (Sergey) Lavrov in Moscow. Thank him for his warm hospitality. India takes on the Chair of the RIC process," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted along with a photograph of his counterparts from Russia and China.

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest.

The bilateral meeting will be first between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi since the standoff in Ladakh sector began in May. The two leaders spoke on phone on June 17, two days after the deadly clash in Galwan Valley.

Ahead of his departure for Russia External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the state of the border with China cannot be de-linked from the state of the overall relationship with the neighbouring country. The external affairs minister also described the situation in eastern Ladakh as "very serious" which he said calls for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level.

Jaishankar is in Moscow on a four-day visit to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO of which both India and China are members.

Before the SCO meet, Jaishankar held separate meetings with his Tajik, Uzbek and Kyrgyz counterparts to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in various sectors and issues of mutual and regional interest.

Lavrov is the host of the meeting of SCO foreign ministers being held in the Russian capital from Wednesday to Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

