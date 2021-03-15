OPEN APP
Home >News >India >EAM Jaishankar meets UK minister Lord Ahmad, discusses bilateral ties, global cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with UK minister Lord Tariq Ahmad covering bilateral ties and global cooperation against the backdrop of strain in relations between the two countries following a debate on the farmers' protest in the British Parliament.

The minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also held talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK's 10-Year inflation expectations climb to highest since 2008

1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Biden eyes first major tax hike since 1993 in next economic plan

6 min read . 10:11 PM IST
A screenshot of an Instagram post published on March 15, 2021, showing an undated photo of Alexei Navalny in an unknown location

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is at strict prison camp outside

2 min read . 10:07 PM IST
A health official draws a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at Infectious Diseases Hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka

WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe

3 min read . 10:02 PM IST

"Received UK Minister of State Lord @tariqahmadbt. Discussed our bilateral ties and global cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Lord Ahmad's visit to India came days after New Delhi conveyed to the UK its strong opposition to the "unwarranted and tendentious" discussion in the British Parliament on India's agri reforms, describing it as a "gross interference" in politics of another country.

Several British MPs held a discussion in their Parliament over issues around the use of force against protesters opposed to agricultural reforms in India.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the talks between Shringla and Lord Ahmad were comprehensive.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had a comprehensive discussion with @tariqahmadbt Minister of State @FCDOGovUK on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation," he said in a tweet.

Lord Ahmad's meetings in Delhi also came on a day Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha that India will take up with the UK when required the alleged incidents of racism in that country.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The external affairs minister was responding to concerns raised by a BJP MP over racism and cyberbullying that forced Indian-origin Rashmi Samant to resign as the president of the Oxford University Students Union.

The minister said India has strong ties with the UK and will take up such matters with great candour when required.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout