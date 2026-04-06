EAM Jaishankar, Qatar PM hold talks to review geopolitical crisis in West Asia and global security impact

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks over the phone with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Monday wherein the two leaders reviewed the current geopolitical situation in West Asia and its impact as well as implications on global security.

As per an official statement shared on X by the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry, both Al-Thani as well as Jaishankar have stressed on resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy while discussing the repercussions of the ongoing war on international stability.

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The X post by the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry read, "During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully. They also emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation."

"HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to halt the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, warning against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water, food, and energy facilities," the post also read.

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"His Excellency also emphasised the need to strengthen coordination, intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritise reason and wisdom to contain the crisis, thereby ensuring global energy security, freedom of navigation, environmental safety, and preserving regional stability," it further said.

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar had posted on X about his conversation with Al-Thani regarding the present situation in West Asia. He also spoke on the phone with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sunday.

US-Iran war: Present situation The diplomatic engagements come amid heightened tensions in West Asia with no sign of stopping. US President Donald Trump has issued a deadline of Tuesday to Iran and has said that the US will rain "hell" on Tehran if they do not make a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz by then.

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A senior official of the Iranian government who spoke to Reuters has said that the country will not open the Strait of Hormuz as part of the temporary ceasefire, and neither would it be succumbing to any pressure or accepting deadlines to reach a deal.

What are Jaishankar's plans to steer India through these turbulent times? The EAM is projecting confidence regarding how the central government is handling the current situation.

On Saturday Jaishankar claimed that India has "solidly come through" the turbulent geopolitical situation that has arisen in the wake of the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. He said that the Modi government is "managing domestic and external challenges successfully".

Addressing the 15th Annual Convocation Ceremony of IIM Raipur, EAM Jaishankar said, "The turbulence in the world currently is also structural in many ways. The global order is changing before our very eyes with visible shifts in the relative power and influence of countries. The politics of some societies find it difficult to come to terms with these changes. New developments in technology, in energy, in military capabilities, in connectivity and in resources have encouraged risk-taking in an increasingly competitive environment. Everything today is being leveraged, if not actually weaponised. The world is then confronted with the prospect of securing itself in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable environment. This has necessitated hedging, de-risk and diversifying. Whether this is a business choice or a foreign policy."

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With ANI inputs