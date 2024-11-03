EAM Jaishankar says India wants to position itself as ‘Vishwamitra’ as ‘friendships are no longer exclusive’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that friendships are not exclusive in a multipolar world, and India seeks to be a global friend, fostering strong relationships with various countries while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
S Jaishankar Advocates for Strong Global Ties in a Multipolar International Landscape
S Jaishankar Advocates for Strong Global Ties in a Multipolar International Landscape(HT_PRINT)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that “friendships are no longer exclusive” in today’s increasingly multipolar world and India aims to position itself as a “Vishwamitra”—a friend to the world—seeking to build strong relationships with as many countries as possible.

“What is perceived as freedom by one nation can be viewed as interference by another and emphasised that sensibilities regarding sovereignty and territorial integrity remain crucial in evaluating international partnerships,” ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

