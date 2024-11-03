External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that friendships are not exclusive in a multipolar world, and India seeks to be a global friend, fostering strong relationships with various countries while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“What is perceived as freedom by one nation can be viewed as interference by another and emphasised that sensibilities regarding sovereignty and territorial integrity remain crucial in evaluating international partnerships," ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.