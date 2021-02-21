EAM Jaishankar shares photos of Day 2 in Maldives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on the first leg of his two key Indian Ocean region countries tour, attended a number of engagements on the second day of the visit.

On Sunday, Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and reaffirmed India's fullest commitment as a comprehensive development partner of the island nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Later, the external affairs minister held talks with top Maldivian leadership including Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi, Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail and Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam.

India on Sunday reiterated its commitment to the Maldives' security and signed a $50 million defense Line of Credit agreement with it to boost the maritime capabilities of the strategic island nation. The USD 50 million credit line agreement for defense projects was signed between the Finance Ministry of Maldives and the Export-Import Bank of India.

Jaishankar also met with the Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, following which a joint statement was issued that said: Underscoring the importance of defence and security cooperation, both ministers agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region.

"They further agreed to strengthen coordination in enhancing regional maritime security, including on combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism and maintaining peace in the region to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean," the joint statement said.

On the second leg of his two-nation tour, Jaishankar will arrive in Mauritius on 22 February. The centerpiece of the visit could be the signing of the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) that the cabinet headed by prime minister Narendra Modi cleared on Wednesday.

