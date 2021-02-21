OPEN APP
Home >News >India >EAM Jaishankar shares photos of Day 2 in Maldives
2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 07:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On the second day of his trip, Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
  • He also met with top Maldivian leadership including foreign minister Abdulla Shahid Defence Minister Mariya Didi, Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on the first leg of his two key Indian Ocean region countries tour, attended a number of engagements on the second day of the visit.

On Sunday, Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and reaffirmed India's fullest commitment as a comprehensive development partner of the island nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Later, the external affairs minister held talks with top Maldivian leadership including Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi, Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail and Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam.

India on Sunday reiterated its commitment to the Maldives' security and signed a $50 million defense Line of Credit agreement with it to boost the maritime capabilities of the strategic island nation. The USD 50 million credit line agreement for defense projects was signed between the Finance Ministry of Maldives and the Export-Import Bank of India.

Jaishankar also met with the Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, following which a joint statement was issued that said: Underscoring the importance of defence and security cooperation, both ministers agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region.

"They further agreed to strengthen coordination in enhancing regional maritime security, including on combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism and maintaining peace in the region to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean," the joint statement said.

On the second leg of his two-nation tour, Jaishankar will arrive in Mauritius on 22 February. The centerpiece of the visit could be the signing of the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) that the cabinet headed by prime minister Narendra Modi cleared on Wednesday.

Jaishankar also shared a number of photos from the second day of his trip:

Jaishankar meets Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
External affairs minister meets with economic ministers of Maldives. He tweets: Productive discussions this morning with Economic Ministers @iameeru , Fayyaz Ismail and Mohamed Aslam.
After meeting defense minister, Jaishankar tweets: Cordial meeting with Defence Minister MariyaDidi . Useful exchange on our defence cooperation.
The signing of $50 million defense Line of Credit agreement. Jaishankar tweets: Welcome the signing of USD 50 million Defence LoC agreement with Maldives. Will facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.
