EAM Jaishankar takes aim at Pakistan as SCO Foreign Ministers Summit concludes

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar took aim at Pakistan during a press briefing after the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa. This came after India made several pointed statements, seen to be aimed at Pakistan, calling for an end to terrorist activities and respecting the sovereignty of nations. These were an allusion to Pakistan’s chequered record on terrorism and programs like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which cuts through parts of Kashmir that India claims as its territory.

