EAM Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka on December 31

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Zia, who played a major role in restoring democracy after a period of tumultuous military rule and dominated the country's politics for decades, died on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, an official statement said.