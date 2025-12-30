EAM Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka on December 31

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will be attending Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka

Livemint
Published30 Dec 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Zia, who played a major role in restoring democracy after a period of tumultuous military rule and dominated the country's politics for decades, died on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, an official statement said.

He will accordingly visit Dhaka on December 31, it said.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaEAM Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka on December 31
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.