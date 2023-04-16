EAM Jaishankar wraps up visit to Uganda, Mozambique2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 03:47 PM IST
- The spotlight was on India's development cooperation, as Jaishankar rode on a train procured under an Indian Line of Credit (LoC) and inaugurated a bridge being constructed through another Indian LoC.
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar concludes his six-day visit to African nations. Uganda, Ethiopia and Mozambique which started from Uganda on 10 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×