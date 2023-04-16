External affairs minister S. Jaishankar concludes his six-day visit to African nations. Uganda, Ethiopia and Mozambique which started from Uganda on 10 April.

“EAM called on president Yoweri Museveni, and had comprehensive discussions with his counterpart, the foreign minister of Uganda, H.E. General Jeje Odongo covering a wide range of issues. EAM along with the minister of water and environment of Uganda formally launched the EXIM Bank funded project that will supply drinking water to half a million people in 20 districts of Uganda," according to the ministry of external affairs.

EAM Jaishankar met with members of Uganda’s Parliamentary Forum on Indian Affairs to discuss parliamentary cooperation and development cooperation.

He also inaugurated the first overseas campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in the country.

“EAM also interacted with the Indian community of Uganda and addressed the Indian Business Forum, which was attended by minister of trade, industry and cooperatives H.E. Mr. Mwebesa Francis. EAM also formally launched a project funded by the Indian community of Uganda for the restoration of the Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi," said an statement issued by the ministry of external affairs.

Jaishankar then went on a transit visit to Ethiopia where he met deputy prime minister and foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen.

He later visited Mozambique, the first Indian foreign minister to do so since 2010, where he met with top leadership, including president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and discussed a wide array of subjects including bilateral, regional, and international issues.

“The meetings covered a wide array of subjects including bilateral, regional and international issues. Issues related to cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN were also discussed," according to the ministry of external affairs.

The spotlight was on India's development cooperation, as Jaishankar rode on a train procured under an Indian Line of Credit (LoC) and inaugurated a bridge being constructed through another Indian LoC.