External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in New York. In a tweet, Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti said: "Privilege to receive External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on his first visit to New York after #India entered the UN #SecurityCouncil on 1 January 2021." Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and will later hold discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC.





Privilege to receive External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on his first visit to New York after #India entered the UN #SecurityCouncil on 1 January 2021. @MEAIndia @harshvshringla pic.twitter.com/08VLdInlxC — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) May 23, 2021

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced that Jaishankar would visit the US from May 24 to 28. "In New York, he is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In Washington DC, External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken," the MEA said in a statement.

Jaishankar will also be meeting cabinet members and senior officials of the administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. He will have two interactions with business forums on economic and Covid-related cooperation between India and the US.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.