EAM S Jaishankar arrives in New York

EAM S Jaishankar arrives in New York1 min read . 07:24 AM IST
- Jaishankar is expected to meet UNSG Antonio Guterres and will later hold discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in New York. In a tweet, Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti said: "Privilege to receive External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on his first visit to New York after #India entered the UN #SecurityCouncil on 1 January 2021." Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and will later hold discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in New York. In a tweet, Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti said: "Privilege to receive External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on his first visit to New York after #India entered the UN #SecurityCouncil on 1 January 2021." Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and will later hold discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC.
On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced that Jaishankar would visit the US from May 24 to 28. "In New York, he is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In Washington DC, External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken," the MEA said in a statement.
Jaishankar will also be meeting cabinet members and senior officials of the administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. He will have two interactions with business forums on economic and Covid-related cooperation between India and the US.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!