EAM S Jaishankar begins 6-day visit to Netherlands, Denmark & Germany today. What's on the table?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his six-day visit of the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany beginning today, 19 May. Jaishankar is expected to highlight Pakistan's relentless support to cross-border terrorism during his visit to the European nations.

This is Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between Indian and Pakistani armed forces in the aftermath of 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on 18 April.

What's on the table? Jaishankar's visit will be an opportunity for the Indian side to brief key partners in Europe on the recent developments and India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit the Netherlands this month, but the trip was called off because of the heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Germany is India's major strategic partner in Europe, with two-way trade surpassing $30 billion. Netherlands and Denmark are expected to work with India on green transition schemes.

Jaishankar is also expected to apprise his counterparts in the three nations about India's decision to launch Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack. Under Operation Sindoor, India on early May 7 destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations.