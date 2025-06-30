EAM S Jaishankar begins US visit today: What to expect from the Quad meeting?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is embarking on a three-day visit to the United States on Monday, June 30. During the visit, Jaishankar will participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping that will focus on new proposals to advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar will visit the United States from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on June 29 .

Quad foreign ministers' meeting

The Quad foreign ministers' meeting on July 1 would build on the discussions held at an earlier meeting in Washington on January 21, it said.

<p>"They will exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific, and review the progress made on various Quad initiatives in the run-up to the Quad leaders' summit, which will be hosted by India," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the ministers are also expected to deliberate on new proposals aimed at advancing a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Human Cost of Terrorism The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia, and Japan, has emerged as a key group largely focused on peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar will also inaugurate an exhibition, titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism", at the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 30.

The exhibition will highlight the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world and the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism, the MEA said.

The exhibition is seen as an effort to draw global support for India's campaign against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.



‘Builds on that momentum’

During the US State Department's briefing on Thursday, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for US Department of State Tommy Pigott announced that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio will host the Foreign Ministers from the QUAD countries on July 1 in Washington DC for the QUAD Foreign Ministers Meeting.

“The secretary's first diplomatic engagement was with the Quad, and next week's summit builds on that momentum to advance a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. This is what American leadership looks like: strength, peace and prosperity," Pigott said

(With PTI inputs)