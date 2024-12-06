Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the significant role played by the Donald Trump administration in establishing and advancing the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), emphasizing its strategic success under US leadership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump administration's role in Quad's formation and evolution Jaishankar, speaking at the India-Japan Forum in New Delhi on Friday (December 6), traced the Quad's rebirth to actions taken during the Trump administration. According to him, the Quad began its journey in 2017 at the vice ministerial level and progressed to the foreign ministerial level in 2019 under Trump's leadership. "The Quad, this time, was actually was restarted by the Trump administration. In fact, in 2017, it was the first year of the Trump administration when it started at a vice minister's level. Then in 2019, it was again under the Trump administration that it moved from the vice minister's level to the foreign minister's level," he said.

He further pointed to a pivotal Quad meeting in 2020 amid the pandemic, which highlighted its strategic significance. "In 2020, when there was almost a global lockdown, one of the few physical diplomatic meetings which took place in the calendar year 2020 was actually a Quad meeting in Tokyo," the External Affairs Minister said.

Jaishankar argued that the Trump administration deserves substantial credit for the Quad's re-establishment and growth. "I would argue that the Trump administration deserves a lot of the credit for the takeoff of the Quad in its second incarnation and the fact that the Quad has since advanced would only validate their judgment," the EAM added.

A fair-share model for strategic alliances Jaishankar addressed concerns about US President Trump’s broader approach to alliances and burden-sharing, asserting that those views do not apply to the Quad. He explained that the Quad operates on an equitable model, promoting shared responsibility among its members. Jaishankar said, "Quad is a kind of everybody pays their fair share. So it's like everybody goes for dinner and you split the bill and everybody thinks it's the right thing to do."

Jaishankar emphasized that the concerns about American overcommitment or imbalanced burden-sharing do not affect the Quad's strategic partnerships, which are rooted in mutual and fair engagement.

Outlook on Quad’s future Jaishankar expressed confidence in the Quad’s success, attributing its sustainability to its equitable framework and shared commitment. He stated: "There is every reason for us to expect that, they would say, we got it right the first time. It's done well and therefore, we should keep with it."

Jaishankar responds to Japan's narrative on India's role in Quad S Jaishankar addressed concerns about a narrative in Japan that labels India as a potential "weak link" within the Quad. He explained that debates and differing perspectives are common among the four Quad nations given their distinct histories. He emphasized that such disagreements sometimes lead to perceptions of certain members being "weak links".

"What has happened in the Quad is, there are many debates which happen in the Quad. Which happens, four countries with four different histories, you agree on some things, you don't agree on some things. Often what happens is when you don't agree on an issue, then another country would come and say, you know, that country is a weak link," said Jaishankar.

He added that similar narratives have also been directed at Japan in the past, particularly during transitions in US administration policies:

“I mean in our country, very frankly, people have said Japan is the weak link at times. I mean there were times when the administration transitioned in the United States. Nobody was initially sure how the transition would affect the Quad."

Jaishankar: Quad has outgrown weak link concerns The External Affairs Minister dismissed concerns about any member being a "weak link" in the Quad, emphasizing the bloc's growing strength and unified commitment. Jaishankar recalled historical challenges, including Australia's initial hesitations during the early phases of Quad's formation:

“Australia was the country which in the initial round of Quad, you know, we felt the Australians pulled the plug on Quad and the Australians felt they should pull the plug before we pulled the plug on Quad. So, some of these happens. I think today we are beyond that phase."

He assured that the Quad has moved past early uncertainties, stating: "I don't think there is a weak link in the Quad at all."

Jaishankar also highlighted Quad's growing importance on the global stage, pointing out its achievements and strategic significance, with former US officials acknowledging its role. He said, "If you ask, let us say, somebody like Mike Pompeo saying, okay, at the end of your tenure as Secretary of State, tell me four or five big achievements, he would put Quad one of them. I suspect if you ask Tony Blinken the same question next month, he'll probably give you the same answer. So, the fact is today meeting by meeting, quarter by quarter, year by year, level by level, Quad is actually growing."