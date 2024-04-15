Active Stocks
Jaishankar expresses concerns over rising deaths of Indian students in US: ‘Some were murdered over personal issues...’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed concern over the rising numbers of death of Indian students in the US

Expressing concern over the frequent deaths of Indian students in the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that all the cases are not interlinked. At the same time he stressed that the issue is a big concern for the Indian government. 

“Obviously, in every case, wherever anything unfortunate has happened to the students, it is of great tragedy for the family, and a big concern for us but...our embassy or consulate has looked at every case and they're actually unconnected," S Jaishankar told reporters on Monday. 

(More to come)

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 06:56 PM IST
