Jaishankar expresses concerns over rising deaths of Indian students in US: ‘Some were murdered over personal issues...’
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed concern over the rising numbers of death of Indian students in the US
Expressing concern over the frequent deaths of Indian students in the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that all the cases are not interlinked. At the same time he stressed that the issue is a big concern for the Indian government.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message