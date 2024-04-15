Expressing concern over the frequent deaths of Indian students in the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that all the cases are not interlinked. At the same time he stressed that the issue is a big concern for the Indian government.
“Obviously, in every case, wherever anything unfortunate has happened to the students, it is of great tragedy for the family, and a big concern for us but...our embassy or consulate has looked at every case and they're actually unconnected," S Jaishankar told reporters on Monday.
(More to come)
