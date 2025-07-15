EAM S Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, briefs him on India-China bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese president Xi Jinping on Tuesday as part of the delegation of foreign ministers attending the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to China after the ties between the two neighbouring countries came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said in a post on X, accompanied by a picture of him shaking hands with Xi.

Jaishankar meets Wang Yi Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to China in five years.

On Monday, Jaishankar held detailed talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties.

Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the neighbours have made “good progress” over the last nine months in normalising relations, adding that it was key to avoid restrictive trade measures and roadblocks.

The External Affairs minister also said that, India and China's bilateral relationship requires both nations to take a far-sighted approach to their ties, news agency PTI reported.

India and China should now look at de-escalation of the situation along the LAC after making “good progress” in normalising the bilateral ties in the past nine months, Jaishankar said.

Improvement in bilateral ties Jaishankar ALSO met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on July 14. The Minister noted the improvement in bilateral ties and expressed confidence that discussions during his visit will maintain that positive trajectory.AR

During his meeting with Han Zheng, Jaishankar expressed India's support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency.

Jaishankar's visit follows those of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who travelled to China in June for the SCO meetings.

Wang Yi is also expected to visit India next month to meet NSA Ajit Doval – part of a planned round of dialogue under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism aimed at resolving the decades-old boundary dispute.

The 2020 Galwan Valley standoff between india and China was the worst border clash in over 40 years, resulting in the death of soldiers on both sides. The incident sharply escalated tensions and brought bilateral ties to a historic low.

The decision to revive the SR dialogue and other dormant channels was reportedly taken during a brief exchange between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in Kazan, Russia, in October last year. There have been a few glimmers of positive movement, most notably the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after nearly five years.