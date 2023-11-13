EAM Jaishankar arrived in Britain and celebrated Diwali with UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the UK, celebrated Diwali with PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street on Sunday at 10 Downing Street. Jaishankar gifted Sunak a cricket bat having an autograph of Virat Kohli on it and a Lord Ganesh statue. World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Virat Kohli climbs to 1st position as Shreyas Iyer enters top 10; check others on list Jaishankar and his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar also offered prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Neasden Temple) in London during his UK visit. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is Europe's first authentic and traditionally built Hindu temple. Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar shared details about his meeting with the UK PM. He posted, “Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and the UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr. and Mrs. Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality." UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty host Diwali event at Downing Street | See Images

The external affairs minister arrived in Britain on Saturday and will conclude his visit on November 15.

He is scheduled to meet several other dignitaries during his visit.

In 2021, India and the UK launched a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, "India and the UK share a warm and thriving relationship. The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030".

Notably, India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement. Talks for FTA between India and the UK started in 2022 and the 12th round of negotiations took place from August 8-31 this year.

Earlier, on November 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak discussed the progress on the Free Trade Agreement during a telephone conversation.

"Turning to the friendship between the UK and India, the leaders discussed recent progress on Free Trade Agreement negotiations. They agreed on the importance of securing an ambitious deal that benefitted both sides," the UK government stated in an official release.

